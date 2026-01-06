Reed played just eight offensive snaps and wasn't targeted in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.

It was notable that Reed even played at all after the Packers opted to rest the vast majority of their starters, including Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson, who were active but didn't play any snaps. Reed dealt with an illness during the practice week but ultimately didn't carry an injury designation into Week 18. Reed figures to man his typical slot role in Saturday night's wild-card date with the Bears. Reed totaled seven catches for 66 scoreless yards in two games against Chicago during the regular season.