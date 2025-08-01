Packers' Jayden Reed: Practicing after all
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Reed (toe) is participating in full-team drills Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
It sounds like there was a miscommunication, as Reed made a spectacular catch in 11-on-11s just minutes after he was announced as a non-participant. In any case, this confirms that the toe injury he suffered Thursday is nothing serious.
