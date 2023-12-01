Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Reed (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed opened Week 13 prep with back-to-back absences due to a chest injury that has lingered since a Week 11 win against the Chargers, but his return to the field in some capacity Friday has him in a position to miss no game action as a result. He was able to play through the issue during the Packers' win in Detroit on Thanksgiving, hauling in four of eight targets for 34 yards and one touchdown and taking two carries for 16 yards. Reed's availability won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.