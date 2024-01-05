Reed (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed was listed with a chest injury for much of December but missed a game Week 16 with a toe issue. He returned for Week 17 and caught six passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns before halftime but then left in the second quarter (and didn't return) with a chest/rib injury. The Packers listed Reed as a limited practice participant Wednesday and Thursday, and with a playoff spot on the line it won't be surprising if he suits up even if that means playing through pain. The Packers have a reputation for being cautious with injuries, but this might be an exception given that it's not a lower-body issue and the team has so much on the line. Reed enters the weekend with a chance to suit up and avoid the inactive list ahead of a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Fellow wide receivers Christian Watson (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (chest) also are listed as questionable, though the latter's full practice participation earlier this week suggests he may not be truly questionable but rather on track to return after missing Week 17.