Reed (chest) doesn't have an injury designation for Saturday's divisional-round contest in San Francisco, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed has tended to a chest injury most weeks since Week 12, but he's sat out only one time in the last eight games. In seven appearances during that stretch, he hauled in 32 of 46 targets for 330 yards, had six carries for 54 yards and scored five total touchdowns. With his status cleared ahead of the weekend, Green Bay's receiving corps will be intact Saturday after Christian Watson (hamstring) also avoided a game-day designation on the team's final injury report.