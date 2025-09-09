Reed (foot) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

After being gauged as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Reed was determined to have increased his activity enough during the walk-through workout to garner a limited listing. Reed's practice reps will likely be restricted over the next few weeks while he works his way back from a Jones fracture sustained early in training camp, but barring any setbacks, he should continue to suit up on game days. Green Bay is facing a quick turnaround for Week 2 with a Thursday night matchup against the Commanders, so the team could look to manage Reed's snap count after he took the field for just 18 plays on offense in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Lions. The third-year wideout made an impact during his time on the field, producing a 3-45-1 receiving line on five targets while also gaining 21 yards on two punt returns.