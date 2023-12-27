Reed (toe/chest) took part in Wednesday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After failing to practice at all last week due to a toe injury suffered Week 15, Reed unsurprisingly was among the Packers to be inactive this past Sunday at Carolina. Fellow wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks was ruled out with a chest issue in the second half of that contest, but he was able to mix into drills with Reed on Wednesday. Ultimately, Green Bay's first practice report of Week 17 prep will reveal the activity levels of both players.