Reed (chest) returned to practice Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After back-to-back missed practices, Reed's return at the end of the week seemingly gives him a shot to play Sunday night against the Chiefs. He's still only third among Packers WRs in snaps and routes most weeks -- behind Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson -- but the rookie nonetheless is averaging 5.4 targets per game and took five carries the past two weeks (in addition to 14 targets).