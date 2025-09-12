Reed (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Commanders.

Reed exited the contest early in the first quarter after landing hard on his shoulder on a touchdown catch that was nullified by a penalty. There's no additional word on the severity of his injury, but he will presumably undergo imaging with updates to come either later Thursday or Friday. Reed was spotted with a sling on his right shoulder on the sideline in the second half, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.