Reed (foot), who remains on IR, was limited in practice Wednesday and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed has been listed as a limited participant on four consecutive injury reports since having his 21-day practice window opened, but he requires more time to ramp up his activity level. The third-year wideout's next chance to retake the field will come Sunday, Dec. 7 versus the Bears in Week 14, though he could have to resume practicing in full in order to actually be cleared to suit up. Matthew Golden (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Detroit, while Dontayvion Wicks (calf) has been cleared to play.