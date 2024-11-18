Reed secured both targets for 23 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for minus-5 yards in the Packers' 20-19 win over the Bears on Sunday. He also returned one punt for 16 yards.

Reed seemed to be on his way to a big day when he capped off the opening drive of the contest with a 15-yard touchdown grab, but he drew only one additional target on the afternoon. Reed's two-catch tally was his third such in the last four games, although the TD reception snapped a three-game scoreless drought for the second-year wideout. Reed's volume is difficult to trust in a Packers offense that typically feeds a significant number of targets, making him a risky fantasy option heading into a tough Week 12 home matchup against the 49ers.