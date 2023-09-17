Reed caught four of eight targets for 37 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Falcons.

Reed scored his first career touchdown on a nine-yard push pass during the first quarter. He then capped a drive that saw him make a few receptions with a 10-yard touchdown during the third quarter. With top wideout Christian Watson (hamstring) sidelined thus far, Reed has provided a nice playmaking element to Green Bay's offense that should see him remain involved as the third receiver even if Watson returns in Week 3 versus the Saints.