Reed (chest) was present at practice Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Prior to exiting the Packers' Week 17 win in Minnesota at halftime, Reed was cooking to the tune of six catches (on eight targets) for 89 yards and two touchdowns. While the listed reason for his departure was a chest injury -- something that he's been dealing with since Week 12 prep -- he subsequently underwent X-rays on his ribs Monday that were returned negative. Green Bay's upcoming injury report will reveal how much work, if any, Reed was able to handle.