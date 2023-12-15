Reed (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

After dealing with a chest injury during preparation for Weeks 12-14, Reed operated with a cap on his reps this week due to an ankle issue. It won't stop him from suiting up Sunday, though, and he likely won't have to contend with fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring, doubtful) for reps this weekend. Rookie WR Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) also is questionable for Week 15, leaving Reed, Romeo Doubs, Malik Heath and Samori Toure as the healthy options at the position on the Packers' active roster.