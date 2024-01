Reed was targeted three times but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 48-32 victory over the Cowboys.

Reed ended the regular season on a hot streak, but he served mainly as a decoy Sunday with the Packers and quarterback Jordan Love simply taking what the Dallas defense was giving them. Reed still finished third among Packers wideouts in snaps, and even with Green Bay having all its pass catchers available, he remains a high-upside option after scoring 10 times between Weeks 2-18.