Reed (foot) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed logged brief stints away from the practice field due to a toe issue earlier in training camp, so it remains to be seen whether the foot injury he's dealing with Thursday is a related matter. By all appearances, though, the third-year wideout hasn't been dealing with any serious injuries. It remains to be seen whether Reed will be cleared to participate in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.

