Packers' Jayden Reed: Sits out practice Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
Reed (foot) is not participating in Thursday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.
Reed logged brief stints away from the practice field due to a toe issue earlier in training camp, so it remains to be seen whether the foot injury he's dealing with Thursday is a related matter. By all appearances, though, the third-year wideout hasn't been dealing with any serious injuries. It remains to be seen whether Reed will be cleared to participate in Saturday's preseason opener against the Jets.
