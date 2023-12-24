Reed (toe/chest) is listed as inactive Sunday at Carolina, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed has been banged up the last five weeks with a variety of injuries, with a toe issue not allowing him to practice during Week 16 prep. Despite carrying a questionable designation into the weekend, he'll join fellow wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) in street clothes Sunday. The Packers thus will roll with Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks (ankle), Malik Heath, Samori Toure and Bo Melton at the position.