Reed recorded five receptions on six targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 34-26 loss to the Broncos.

Reed tied for the team lead with six targets, though the Packers continued to spread opportunity evenly among several of their skill-position players. He was one of three receivers to top 50 receiving yards, with most of his production coming after the catch -- including a 29-yard gain midway through the second quarter to help set up a Green Bay touchdown. Reed has combined to see 10 targets in two games since returning from a collarbone injury, and he should remain a key playmaker in the Packers' offense down the stretch of the regular season.