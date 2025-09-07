Reed (foot) remains listed as questionable but is in line to suit up Sunday against the Lions, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Among Packers skill-position players, Reed's status for Week 1 was the biggest lingering concern for the team, but the wide receiver will play through the Jones fracture in his left foot that has bothered him for roughly one month. Confirmation of his availability for Sunday's game will come in about 90 minutes before the contest's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, when Green Bay will release its inactive list.