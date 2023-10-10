Reed was targeted twice and caught one pass for seven yards in Monday's 17-13 loss to the Raiders.

Reed's snap-count percentage increased in each of Weeks 2-4, but with fellow wideout Christian Watson handling essentially a full workload Monday for the first time this season, Reed's percentage took a noticeable dip in Week 5. He did pretty clearly work as Green Bay's third receiver behind Watson and Romeo Doubs, but in that role he will have a tough time matching the numbers he put up over the first month of the season.