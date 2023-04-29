The Packers selected Reed in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 50th overall.

Reed was not generally expected to go this early, but the former Michigan State/Western Michigan standout is a likable prospect. Reed initially torched as a true freshman at Western Michigan in 2018 before transferring to Michigan State, where he tended to blend in to the mediocre Spartans offense. Reed is more of a WR2/WR3 sort of prospect due to his slight frame (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) and merely adequate athleticism (4.45-second 40), but Reed's production at both schools clearly indicate a starter-level skill set. Reed was also an excellent punt returner in college, scoring thrice and averaging a stellar 15.3 yards per return. Reed should have a solid chance of cracking the top third of Green Bay's receiver depth chart as a rookie.