Reed (foot/shoulder) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Reed is nearly two weeks into his 21-day practice window in which to be activated from injured reserve, but he's yet to log a full practice, which may be the final step he needs to take in order for the Packers to not only give him a game-day designation but also activate him. Friday's injury report will reveal if he has a chance for his first game action since Week 2, when he suffered a a broken collarbone that required surgeries for that and the Jones fracture that bothered him throughout training camp and the preseason.