Coach Matt LaFleur said Monday that Reed (foot) has yet to be medically cleared to return to game action, but the plan is to see where he's at by the end of the week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Reed hasn't played since Week 2 due to foot and collarbone injuries, but his 21-day practice window was opened 10 days ago. He should be considered genuinely questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears. If Reed remains sidelined, the Packers will likely continue to lean on Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks as their main three-wide set.