The Packers listed Reed as a limited participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed suffered a chest injury in Green Bay's Week 17 victory over the Vikings, and has subsequently drawn back-to-back questionable tags that he ultimately played through. He seemingly served as a decoy in the Packers wild-card win over the Cowboys, as he failed to record a catch on three targets. However, it is unclear if perhaps his chest issue had anything to do with the lack of production. The rookie pass catcher will now focus on recovering in time for Saturday's showdown in San Francisco.