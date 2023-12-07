Reed (chest) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

For a third consecutive week, Reed's on-field work is being impacted by chest soreness, but he's still been able to suit up for the Packers' last two games, reeling in eight of 13 targets for 50 yards and a touchdown and notching two carries for 16 yards during that stretch. With Christian Watson's status up in the air for Week 14 due to a new hamstring injury, Reed may be in line for increased volume from quarterback Jordan Love alongside Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks and Malik Heath.