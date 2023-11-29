Reed didn't practice Wednesday due to a chest injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed was a midweek addition to the Packers' Week 12 injury report as limited due to the same issue last Tuesday, but a full listing one day later and no designation allowed him to suit up on Thanksgiving in Detroit. He proceeded to gather in four of eight targets for 34 yards and one touchdown and take two carries for 16 yards. Reed will have two more opportunities this week to get back to all on-field work before the team potentially tags him with a designation for Sunday's contest against the Chiefs.