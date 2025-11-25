Reed (foot/shoulder) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Since having his 21-day practice window opened Friday, Reed has been listed as limited for each of Green Bay's ensuing three sessions. Since the Packers aren't holding any traditional practice sessions this week with the team traveling to Detroit for a Thanksgiving Day game, Reed may face an uphill battle to prove that he's fully moved past the surgeries he underwent earlier this season to address a Jones fracture as well as a broken clavicle. The third-year wideout played just two games before being placed on injured reserve Sept. 20.