Reed (chest) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ryan Wood of USA Today reports.

Though Reed wasn't able to return to this past Sunday's 33-10 win over the Vikings after suffering a chest injury in the second quarter, his limited listings on the Packers' first two Week 18 injury reports inspires hope that he'll be back on the field for Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Bears. Whether Reed approaches that contest with a designation will likely hinge on him upgrading to full activity at Friday's practice. If Reed remains limited Friday, he'll most likely be listed as questionable for Sunday's contest.