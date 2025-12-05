Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that he's hopeful Reed (foot/shoulder) is able to play Sunday against the Bears, but the Packers are "still going through that process of [him] being fully cleared medically." Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Since being designated for return from injured reserve exactly two weeks ago, Reed has been listed as limited on six consecutive injury reports as he closes in on his recovery from surgeries to address a broken collarbone and a Jones fracture in his foot. He last played Week 2, when he suffered the former issue, but he appears as if he'll enter this weekend with a designation instead of being ruled out. Friday's practice report will reveal which of those is the case ahead of Week 14 action.