Reed (chest) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Reed missed Wednesday's session, so what he's able to do Friday will be pivotal with regard to his chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Chiefs. If Reed is unavailable this weekend, Dontayvion Wicks (knee), Malik Heath and Samori Toure would be candidates for added Week 13 WR snaps.