Reed is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Commanders after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official sitereports.

Reed made a catch in the corner of the end zone on Green Bay's first possession, but the score was nullified by a penalty. To make matters worse, he immediately grabbed his shoulder and was slow to get up. Reed was spotted walking into the locker room with trainers, clearly favoring his shoulder area.