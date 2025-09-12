default-cbs-image
Reed is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Commanders after suffering a shoulder injury in the first quarter, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official sitereports.

Reed made a catch in the corner of the end zone on Green Bay's first possession, but the score was nullified by a penalty. To make matters worse, he immediately grabbed his shoulder and was slow to get up. Reed was spotted walking into the locker room with trainers, clearly favoring his shoulder area.

