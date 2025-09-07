Reed (foot) is listed as active Sunday versus the Lions, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Reed is attempting to play through a Jones fracture in his left foot that capped him to just two limited practices during Week 1 prep and left him questionable for this contest. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that Reed was expected to play in the Packers' season opener, which has come to pass. With Reed available to Green Bay's offense, he'll join rookie first-round pick Matthew Golden, Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks (calf), Savion Williams (hamstring) and Malik Heath as the options at wide receiver for QB Jordan Love.