Reed corralled all three of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 38-10 win over the 49ers.

Unlike last week's two-catch effort, Reed was unable to hit pay dirt against the 49ers and left fantasy managers with paltry production. The speedy sophomore did not record a rushing attempt, and hasn't had a positive gain as a runner since back in Week 5. Reed still has enough upside on any given week to be worth considering, but he is likely more of a deep-league asset due to his propensity for posting duds heading into Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins.