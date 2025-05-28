Reed (shoulder) is participating in on-field positional drills at OTAs on Wednesday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed appears back to full health after having suffered a dislocated shoulder during Green Bay's 22-10 wild-card loss to the Eagles in January, an injury for which he didn't require surgery. The third-year pro has prioritized bulking up early in the offseason, with passing game coordinator Jason Vrable saying mid-May that Reed is currently 199 pounds after playing at 187 pounds in 2024. The Packers' selection of Matthew Golden in the first round of April's draft, plus Savion Williams in the third round, provides Jordan Love and the passing game the requisite tools to grow more dynamic in 2025, a development that could prove positive for Reed in Year 3 even if he faces increased target competition. Romeo Doubs (concussion) and newcomer Mecole Hardman (knee) are also practicing Wednesday.