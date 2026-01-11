Reed brought in four of seven targets for 43 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 14 yards in the Packers' 31-27 wild-card loss to the Bears on Saturday.

Reed tied Matthew Golden for second in receptions and Christian Watson for the same slotting in targets for the Packers on the night. The versatile Reed added an 18-yard touchdown reception just past the halfway point of the second quarter, and although he did have an ill-timed drop early in Green Bay's final drive, he atoned with a personal game-long 20-yard grab later in the possession. Reed appeared in just seven regular-season games in the 2025 campaign due to an assortment of injuries, the most serious being a broken collarbone. He compiled a 19-207-1 line on 22 targets while rushing three times for 28 yards and recording 21 punt-return yards. Reed will head into the final year of his current contract in 2026 and should be in line for a key role in the air attack once more.