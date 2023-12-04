Reed (chest) caught four of five targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over Kansas City.

Reed overcame a nagging chest injury for the second week in a row in order to suit up against the Chiefs on Sunday. The versatile rookie finished without a touchdown or rushing attempt for the first time since Week 8, highlighting his useful production over that span. Reed still garnered five targets despite Sunday's meager fantasy production, keeping him relevant in deeper formats for next Monday's tilt against the Giants.