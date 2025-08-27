Packers' Jayden Reed: Team 'hopeful" for Week 1 appearance
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
GM Brian Gutekunst said Wednesday that the Packers are "hopeful" that Reed (foot) will be available for a Week 1 matchup with the Lions on Sunday, Sept. 7, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports.
Reed wore a walking boot to protect a foot injury for less than a week in mid-August, but even after shedding it, he hasn't returned to practice. He thus sat out the Packers' entire preseason slate and now is exactly a week away from the team beginning on-field prep for the season opener. Next Wednesday's practice report may provide the first indication that Reed is on course to suit up against Detroit.
