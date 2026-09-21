Reed sustained a back injury in Sunday's 20-17 overtime win over the Jets and will soon return to Green Bay while the Packers evaluate treatment options and establish a timeline for his recovery, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Reed logged just two snaps before departing in the first quarter of Sunday's game after getting injured on a four-yard reception. The Packers quickly ruled him out for the rest of the contest with a neck injury after he was carted off the field on a backboard, but upon further evaluation, Reed has instead been diagnosed with a back injury. While the team should have a better idea regarding the severity of the injury in the coming days, Reed appears unlikely to gain clearance for the Packers' Week 3 game Thursday versus the Falcons.