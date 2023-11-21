Reed was added to the Packers' Week 12 practice report Tuesday as limited due to a chest injury.

LaFleur elaborated on Reed's status, telling Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that the rookie wide receiver dealt with soreness in his chest after Sunday's win against the Chargers that had become a bigger issue as of Tuesday. Reed's listing on Wednesday's injury report thus will need to be monitored to get a sense of his potential to play Thursday in Detroit. As for the rest of Green Bay's receiving corps, Christian Watson (shoulder) was listed as full Tuesday, while WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion/knee) and TEs Luke Musgrave (abdomen) and Josiah Deguara (hip) were DNPs.