Reed (cramps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game in Chicago.

With the Packers comfortably leading late, the rookie wide receiver's NFL debut is likely done, but cramps shouldn't affect Reed's availability moving forward. The 2023 second-round pick out of Michigan State caught two of five targets for 48 yards and rushed once for minus-2 yards prior to getting hurt in the fourth quarter. Reed couldn't put weight on his right foot as he was being helped off the field, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.