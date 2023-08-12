Reed caught both of his targets for 20 yards and added a six-yard punt return in Friday's 36-19 preseason win over the Bengals.

Reed caught one pass from starting quarterback Jordan Love and another from backup Sean Clifford. The rookie wide receiver also drew a pass interference penalty. It was encouraging to see Reed mix in with Love and the starters in his NFL debut, and the 2023 second-round pick out of Michigan State is projected to occupy a top-three role in Green Bay's receiving corps come the regular season. Reed will likely see plenty of action in the Packers' second preseason game against the Patriots on Aug. 19.