Reed (undisclosed) will open the Packers' training camp on the active/non-football injury list, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Reed will be on the sidelines as Green Bay kicks off their training camp Monday, dealing with an undisclosed non-football injury. The wide receiver is eligible to return to practice at any point and ultimately play this preseason, which the Packers will begin on the road at Cleveland on Aug. 10.