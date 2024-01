Reed (chest) will not return to Sunday's game against the Vikings, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Reed was not spotted on the sideline coming out of the locker room for the second half and has now been ruled out. Prior to exiting, he delivered six receptions for 89 yards and two scores, helping the Packers build an extensive lead over their division rival. Reed will now turn his attention to a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Bears.