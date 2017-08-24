Packers' Jayrone Elliott: Leaves practice early
Elliott was forced to exit practice early for the second consecutive day Wednesday due to a back injury, Michael Cohen of the Milwauke Journal Sentinel reports.
Elliott, who spent his first three seasons with the Packers, is looking to earn a more solidified role on the defense during training camp. Thus, the 25-year-old appears to be pushing through a back injury that is clearly bothering him. It would not be surprising to see him sit out a few practices in order to ensure his health going forward, but the situation figures to continue being day-to-day.
