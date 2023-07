Cotton (undisclosed) was placed on the PUP list Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cotton will open camp on the training camp the sidelines as he deals with an undisclosed injury, but he'll be eligible to return to practice and play at any point this preseason. The wide receiver signed a reserve/future contract with the Packers in January and the earlier he can return, the better chance he can earn a practice squad spot in 2023.