Cotton (undisclosed) was placed on IR Thursday after previously being waived/injured by the Packers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cotton was placed on the active/PUP list by the Packers last week and the team opted to waive him to sign wide receiver Cody Chrest. After being placed on IR, Cotton is set to miss the entire 2023 season unless he reaches an injury settlement with Green Bay.