The Packers signed Cotton to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.
Cotton bounced around practice squads during the first two seasons of his career and spent much of the 2022 campaign unsigned after being cut by the Cardinals on Sept. 20. The 25-year-old wideout then landed a deal with the Packers' practice squad Nov. 9, and he finished the season on this unit without ever making an appearance for Green Bay. Cotton has played one game during the 2021 season with Jacksonville, and he'll look to carve out a spot in the Packers' young receiving corps this offseason.