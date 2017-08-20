Packers' Jeff Janis: Another productive contest
Janis caught three passes for 63 yards in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.
Janis was productive for the second straight exhibition outing and is averaging 20.8 yards on his four preseason receptions while also adding a score. Given the Packers' wide receiver depth it's more of a question if he will make the cut than if he will be involved in the offense when the regular season begins, but he is a notable special teams player and is the only Packer to return a kick this preseason, so he's looking like a good bet to break camp on the roster.
More News
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Scores in preseason opener•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Unlikely to break out in fourth season•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Catches 11 passes•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Full participant Thursday•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Packers' Jeff Janis: Non-factor in offense in playoff victory•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...