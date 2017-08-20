Janis caught three passes for 63 yards in Saturday's preseason victory over the Redskins.

Janis was productive for the second straight exhibition outing and is averaging 20.8 yards on his four preseason receptions while also adding a score. Given the Packers' wide receiver depth it's more of a question if he will make the cut than if he will be involved in the offense when the regular season begins, but he is a notable special teams player and is the only Packer to return a kick this preseason, so he's looking like a good bet to break camp on the roster.