Janis logged 12 offensive snaps and caught one of two targets for 12 yards in Saturday's 16-0 loss to the Vikings.

Primarily a special-teams contributor, Janis was pressed into his most extensive action on offense this season with No. 1 receiver Davante Adams (concussion) ruled out and fellow wideout Jordy Nelson (shoulder) departing early. Janis' workload still left him behind Randall Cobb (61 snaps), Geronimo Allison (53), Michael Clark (28) and Trevor Davis (16), so even if both Adams and Nelson are sidelined Week 17 against the Lions, Janis shouldn't be expected to dramatically boost his numbers.