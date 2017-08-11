Play

Janis caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.

Janis made a nice move to get open for the score, but he also dropped the only other ball thrown his direction. He has a good chance to make the cut given his special teams abilities, but it's unlikely he will be anything more than a depth option at the wide receiver position if he does.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories