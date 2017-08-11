Packers' Jeff Janis: Scores in preseason opener
Janis caught a 20-yard touchdown pass in Thursday's preseason victory over the Eagles.
Janis made a nice move to get open for the score, but he also dropped the only other ball thrown his direction. He has a good chance to make the cut given his special teams abilities, but it's unlikely he will be anything more than a depth option at the wide receiver position if he does.
